Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,723 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $34,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. 14,614,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,843. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.