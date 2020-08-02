Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,796. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.86. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

