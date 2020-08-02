Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,796. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $262.71 and a 1-year high of $331.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.86. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.46.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit