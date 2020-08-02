COVA (COVA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $708,198.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. COVA has a total market cap of $697,523.94 and approximately $708,198.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One COVA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.20 or 0.01978291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00184696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00110409 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

