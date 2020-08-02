Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 50.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,929 shares of company stock worth $94,446,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $203.80. 1,792,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $204.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day moving average of $161.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

