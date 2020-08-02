Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,534,000 after buying an additional 47,049 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dollar General by 127.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after buying an additional 213,991 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,998. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.46. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

