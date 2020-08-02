Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 721 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.85. 3,070,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,736. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

