Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $911,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 110.3% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 6.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 111,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,200,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,701. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

