Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 521.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 334,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 53.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $84.74. 3,292,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,067. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $292,856 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

