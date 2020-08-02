Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 16,195,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,092,914. The company has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.