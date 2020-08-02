Dearborn Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $947,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 309,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 415,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 332.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 120,522 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. 17,654,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,247,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

