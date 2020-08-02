Dearborn Partners LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212 shares of company stock valued at $303,047. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $48.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,482.96. 3,429,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,813. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,474.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,377.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,012.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

