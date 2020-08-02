Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 4.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in shares of L3Harris by 10.7% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.96. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.32.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.