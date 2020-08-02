Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. 4,347,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

