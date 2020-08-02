Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.79. 53,756,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,239,296. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

