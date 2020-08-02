Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 2,349 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $73,141,000. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $47.73. 46,569,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,590,264. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.19. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.