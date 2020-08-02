Deutsche Bank Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $190.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSC. Argus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.29.

NYSE:NSC traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.21. 1,746,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,300. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

