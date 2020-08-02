Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.40. 1,333,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,998. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

