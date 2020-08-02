Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 59,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 214,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,399,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

D stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. 4,843,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

