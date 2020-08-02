Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.37-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.37-3.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.06.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,843,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.