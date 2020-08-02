Eden (EDN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94,879.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Eden token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $94,879.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eden has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.20 or 0.01978291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00184696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00110409 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

