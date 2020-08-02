Edward Jones Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aug 2nd, 2020

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Edward Jones in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rowe raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

AMZN stock traded up $112.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,164.68. 8,083,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,443. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,314.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,578.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

