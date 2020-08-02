Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of Entegris worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 47.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 31,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.91. 944,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,455. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,135,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,581 shares of company stock worth $5,852,988. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. CL King upped their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

