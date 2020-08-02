Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,123,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,976,564. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $177.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

