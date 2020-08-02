Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,428,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.08. 32,123,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,976,564. The stock has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

