Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $425.00 to $515.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $439.19. 220,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,038. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.39. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $442.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total value of $2,055,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $104,432,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,778,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,311,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

