FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 426 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,443,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.