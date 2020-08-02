FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,683,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.26 and a 200 day moving average of $302.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

