FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 758,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 95.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the first quarter. Truehand Inc now owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,905 shares of company stock valued at $33,768,893 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $47.24. 14,850,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,251,326. The firm has a market cap of $202.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.