FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 1,200 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in American States Water were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American States Water by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 361.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

Shares of AWR traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 719,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. American States Water Co has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

