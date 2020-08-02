FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 375 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.46.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,150,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.74 and a 200 day moving average of $306.86. The stock has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

