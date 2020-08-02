FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the second quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 317,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,614,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,843. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

