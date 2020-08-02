FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.21 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,186,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $370.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,746,754 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit