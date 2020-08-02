FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,487,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,513. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $132.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $324.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

