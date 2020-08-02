FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Invests $315,000 in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,231. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.86. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

