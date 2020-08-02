FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 126 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.01. 1,161,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.15 and its 200 day moving average is $332.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

