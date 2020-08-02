FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 2,600 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.05. 1,914,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

