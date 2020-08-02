FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 40 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after buying an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after buying an additional 803,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $308.53. 4,684,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.05 and a 200-day moving average of $291.69. The company has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.97.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.