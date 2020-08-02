FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes $235,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.33. 4,193,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $96.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,225 shares of company stock valued at $19,915,197. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.