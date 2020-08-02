First Citizens Financial Corp Has $595,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,083,000 after buying an additional 3,694,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. 16,195,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,092,914. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $237.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

