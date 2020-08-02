Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by JNB Advisors LLC

JNB Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.5% of JNB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $99.79. 3,472,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.