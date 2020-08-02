Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 244,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 275,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,463. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

