Gables Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.38.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.00. 30,286,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,075,772. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.01. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

