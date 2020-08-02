Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 317.1% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 836,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.20. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

