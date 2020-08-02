Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 3.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $136,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.56.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $488.88. 5,924,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,512,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.08 and a 200 day moving average of $407.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,612 shares of company stock valued at $90,145,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

