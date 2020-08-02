Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,005,122 shares of company stock valued at $304,245,598. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,684,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,101. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $309.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.97.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

