Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 91.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of DXD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 3,665,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $44.54.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

