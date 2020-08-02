Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 37,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 82,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 26,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.29. 62,457,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,028,852. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

