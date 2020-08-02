Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $671,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.05. 36,002,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

