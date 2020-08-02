Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. 1,295,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.31 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.