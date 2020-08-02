Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 989.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,178,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,035 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 389.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,281,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,810 shares during the period. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $26,465,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. 17,116,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,282,196. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

